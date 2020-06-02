Several area students were awarded academic honors at Oklahoma State University for the spring 2020 semester, the institution announced this week.
A total of 9,399 full-time students were named to the spring semester honor rolls, including 5,240 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses. Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Gainesville residents Tyler Goldsworthy, Kade Johnson and Alexandra Russell were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Gainesville residents Sarah Corcoran and Cohen Hunter were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Muenster residents Thomas Davis, Nathan Hacker, Zoe Klement and Allie Walterscheid were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Pilot Point residents Kimberly Burns, Matthew Johnson, Matthew Roth and Kassidi Tidwell were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Valley View resident Rylan Ridge was named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Whitesboro residents Jacob Dyer, Preston Johnson and Zackary Krawczyk were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Whitesboro resident Christon Watson was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Nocona resident Karlee Keck was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Oklahoma State University is based in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and operates five campuses across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.