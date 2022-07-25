The Starbucks on West California Street in Gainesville is undergoing remodeling to make the business safer for clients.
“This used to be a restaurant, so we pulled all the existing pipes. Everything was full of grease, so we redid all the all the piping,” explained Dan Menard, the superintendent of the project.
Prior to being a Starbucks, the building was a Taco Mayo.
“We redid all the electrical and the walls and we’re smashing out all the old tile,” Menard continued. “We're removing all of the vents out of the ceiling because there's a lot of dust and clutter. We're redoing all the ducts, all the flooring, and all the all the walls. We are remodeling the floor plan as well. Just pretty much making it safer and cleaner for you guys.”
Starbucks will be closed entirely, with a relaunched planned for Aug. 11.
Other coffee options
Those looking to get their morning coffee fix in the meantime have other options. Discussion on the Gainesville Area Curbside Facebook Group mentioned various local alternatives. These include Sweet Jayne’s bakery, Combs’ Coffee and Goodies on Board.
Sweet Jayne’s, now open at Weaver Street and Broadway, offers homemade espressos and lattes alongside the baked goods. It is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. While the drive-through is not open yet, those on the Gainesville Area Curbside group agreed that they received quick service.
Others in the group recommended Combs’ Coffee at 701 E. Broadway St., open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Combs’ Coffee offers a variety of teas in addition to coffee, espressos, and lattes. Drive-through is available.
The last local option mentioned is Goodies on Board, serving a variety of coffees, lattes, macchiatos and more. It is located at 820 E. California St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 6 pm. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
New fast food spot
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, located at 901 Interstate 35 (southbound frontage road), will open Tuesday. Their hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.