You’ll have noticed on the front page of today’s edition that the city of Gainesville is getting around to fixing several streets east of Grand Avenue. It will cost around $2 million for milling and repaving and take about six months to finish up.
We at the Register say, “Thanks! Can we please have some more?”
Anyone who has navigated Gainesville’s neighborhoods in recent years knows the sorry shape of its side streets. There are way too many old intersections with concrete gutters and bumps that bounce drivers around their front seats.
We acknowledge that road construction costs and materials have been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic just as much building construction and the like, and that cities have been careful not to over do it on capital improvements and road work as supply chain disruptions work themselves out and pricing stabilizes.
And yes, the city has a lot of water and sewer lines to replace, too.
It’s complicated further by public outrage (and Legislative scapegoating of local governments) over high property tax bills. The city of Gainesville, just like the school district, can’t raise local rates enough to pay for all of the work that needs doing without understandable howling from homeowners, and the federal stimulus funds the city will get won’t come close to paying for all of the work, either.
So, We at the Register want to stay positive and give the city an “Atta boy!” for getting to this badlyneeded work in tough circumstances. This work, combined with projects schedule for next summer and beyond, is overdue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.