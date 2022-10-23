Gainesville council OKs tax break to business at outlet mall
ANNA BEALL
STAFF WRITER
A new business is moving into Gainesville Outlet Shops on Interstate 35 near the Oklahoma state line after a tax break was approved Tuesday night by the Gainesville City Council.
Tractor Bob’s, based in Oklahoma City, sells agricultural, construction and landscaping equipment and parts.
“They are creating a Yanmar distribution center, as well as a retail center and a customization and service center at the old outlet mall,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan at the City Council Meeting Tuesday evening.
“That is where Reinvestment Zone 23 is. This will be a tax abatement 70 percent for four years, 60 percent for three years, 50 percent for three years, and Tractor Bob’s has to have a taxable value of 17 million dollars by December 2024 to receive this abatement.”
Other stipulations include the value of the company staying above 17 million dollars taxable value and Tractor Bob’s having 300 employees at the facility by 2030. If these requirements are not met, the abatement will end.
“We have requirements for a minimum taxing value and minimum employment,” said Sullivan. “We think this will be a huge deal on a building that’s been very underutilized for 15 plus years.” A sales tax rebate was also approved for up to 40 percent based on Tractor Bob’s Taxable sales.
“For them to see quite a bit of money from this, they would have to sell and provide quite a bit of sales tax,” said Sullivan. “These have been very good for the city in the past and would encourage them to sell
their items in a taxable manner.”
The council assured attendees that this was a good deal. Mayor Tommy Moore said of the deal, “It’s good to grow our tax base.”
“I think it’s important that our citizens know that Tractor Bob’s is a well-established com pay that is moving from Oklahoma to Texas, bringing their corporate headquarters. This isn’t some brand new thing that just popped out,” said Mayor Pro Tem Ken Keeler. “This company is well-established and has been very successful. They know what they’re doing.”
Tractor Bob’s has been in operation since 2012, accruing to its site, tractorbob.com.
Gainesville Outlet Shops housed a variety of outlet stores before gradually closing down.
Around 2018, it was briefly revitalized with monthly Market Days at Liberty Crossing before they had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic and never got started again.
Waterline replacement
Approval was given for bonds to be issued and the construction of the water lines to move forward.
“What this line will basically do is Foundry Road, which is around I-35, where it crosses the railroad track, all the way back down into town toward Weaver Street,” said Sullivan. “That allows us to actually pump water either direction to our upper and lower pressure planes. We’ve been having some major issues; it’s over 80 years old and has outlived its life expectancy.” These Greater Texoma Utility Authority Contract Revenue Bonds have been put on the market and the city was given interest rates.
“We came in really close to where we thought we’d be,” said Sullivan. “Although short term interest rates were up higher and closer to the long term rates, overall, this is about a 3.2% interest rate over 20 years.”
While the rates were slightly higher than expected, they are still within budget, Sullivan explained.
