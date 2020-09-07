More than a hundred Gainesville students have been told to quarantine due to exposure to a lab-confirmed case of the pandemic coronavirus, the Gainesville Independent School District’s COVID-19 active case dashboard showed Monday, Sept. 7.
A total of 130 students and three staff members were quarantined, GISD data showed. They were quarantined either because of having received a positive lab result for the coronavirus or because of exposure to someone else who did.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus. Close contact, or exposure, is defined as being directly exposed to infectious secretions such as being coughed on while not wearing a mask or face shield or being within six feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes while not wearing a mask or face shield at any time in the past 14 days at the same time the person infected was contagious.
Exposures are reported to the school district either by a parent or by Cooke County Emergency Management as a result of contact tracing, according to information provided by GISD.
Six GISD students and one staffer at GISD’s Robert E. Lee Intermediate School have been confirmed to have the pandemic coronavirus, the district’s COVID-19 active case dashboard showed Monday. Two students each were enrolled at Gainesville High School, Gainesville Junior High School and W.E. Chalmers Elementary School.
Of the quarantined students, four were from Head Start; 18 were from Thomas A. Edison Elementary School; 57 were from Chalmers Elementary; 10 were from Lee Intermediate; 10 were from the junior high; and 31 were from the high school.
All told, there were 27 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County through Friday, Sept. 4, according to a tally county officials released Saturday, Sept. 5. Six fatalities were reported, including a female Gainesville resident in her 70s who died Saturday, Aug. 29. She had been hospitalized out of town for about three weeks at the time of her death, according to information provided by county officials.
A total of 332 cases have been recorded among Cooke County residents, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
As of press time Monday, there were 6,292,206 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 189,095 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 658,354 reported cases and 13,660 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.