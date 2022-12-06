Pancakes, PJs and Santa at the depot
ANNA BEALL
STAFF WRITER
The Santa Fe Depot was filled with holiday cheer over the weekend, as over 150 people in their pajamas gathered for pictures with Santa and pancakes Saturday morning.
The event was hosted by the Cooke County Heritage Society (CCHS), a non-profit organization comprised of the Santa Fe Depot Museum and the Morton Museuem of Cooke County.
“It’s been a steady stream,” said Elaine McHorse, the CCHS board president. “We’re so glad to be able to do this to give back to the community.”
Many CCHS Board members took part in everything
from cooking the pancakes to serving to helping keep Santa’s line moving.
Instead of selling tickets, the CCHS asked for donations of new children’s books.
“They’re going to different organizations,” said McHorse. “Plus, we’re working on setting up a library at the museum so that when people bring their children, they can read books, if they want to. We also do a summer program sometimes where we read children’s books to them.”
The CCHS has another major event this Saturday with its Historic Holiday Home Tour. People are invited to come visit some of the historic homes in Gainesville from 3-7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available online at mortonmuseum. org or at the Morton Museum at 210 S. Dixon St. Tickets will be available the day of the tour.
