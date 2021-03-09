If there’s one thing the pandemic did, it was encourage people to sanitize often. That and wearing a face mask could’ve lowered influenza cases this season, health officials say.
Muenster Memorial Hospital interim CEO Marion Willimon said there’s only speculation as to why the flu season has been so minimal this year.
“CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] says more flu vaccines were administered this year compared to last, along with all the COVID[-19] precautions, flu activity has slowed down,” Willimon said.
Flu season typically begins Oct. 1 and lasts through May, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Flu activity usually peaks in January or February, though the peak has occurred as early as October and as late as March, according to MMH officials.
As of Feb. 26, Muenster Memorial Hospital had seven reported flu cases in its clinic and two cases in the emergency department. The ER patients were both adults, officials said.
From Oct. 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, North Texas Medical Center reported a total of 604 flu cases, NTMC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby said.
“All of the flu tests are conducted through the NTMC in-house lab whether it is from the clinic or at the hospital,” Rigsby said.
According to the latest Texas Influenza Surveillance report produced Friday, March 5, flu activity is low across the state. The report is reflective of the week of Feb. 21-27.
The report states specimens testing positive for the flu reported by hospital laboratories have fallen. In addition, it says patient visits with flu-like illness had also decreased. There were no flu-associated pediatric deaths and no flu-associated institutional outbreaks or school closures reported.
Hospital laboratories across Texas voluntarily report influenza tests to the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System. Providers throughout Texas also submit specimens for flu testing to Texas public health laboratories, including the DSHS state laboratory in Austin, officials said.
According to the state flu report, 17 hospital labs reported data. It also indicates that in response to COVID-19, flu testing at Texas public health labs has “significantly decreased to increase capacity for SARS-CoV-2 testing.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2.
Of the 17 hospital labs, 1,697 specimens were tested the week of Feb. 21-27 and only two came back positive for Type B flu.
The CDC recommends that if you haven’t been vaccinated for the flu, you should do so now.
Flu shots are still available at Cooke County Medical Center at 801 N. Grand Ave., and Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic, 509 N. Maple St., hospital representatives said.
Flu signs and symptoms usually come on suddenly, health officials say. People who are sick with the flu often feel some or all of the following symptoms: Fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and, some people may experience vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Officials said it’s important to note that not everyone with the flu will run a fever.
