A Gainesville woman wanting to bring some positivity to a divided nation continues to raise funds to bring new life to B.P. Douglas Park.
The next fundraiser for the three-phase project starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, according to organizer Latecia Hendricks. Everyone is invited to swing by the park for a $5 barbecue sandwich lunch. All monies raised will go toward renovating B.P. Douglas Park, she said.
Hendricks said she came up with the idea to renovate the park at 529 Throckmorton St. last summer to not only bring some African-American history to the city, but to bring everyone back together as a whole.
Protests and some riots were reported across the nation after George Floyd, a Black man, died in May during an arrest in Minneapolis.
“I love positivity,” Hendricks said of why she decided to focus energy on the park. “And there needs to be more things for our kiddos to do.”
Over the summer, she said she kept hearing there’s not really any representation of the history of the Black community in the city. Hendricks said her father, William Hendricks, grew up in Gainesville and his family has been here since the 1800s.
The park’s namesake, B.P. Douglas, was the principal of Gainesville's Booker T. Washington School for African Americans, and later the principal of Gainesville Junior High after its integration in 1966, according to information on the B.P. Douglas Park Project’s GoFundMe website.
On Saturday, March 20, about 25 to 30 volunteers showed up to help remove 30-year-old playground equipment at B.P. Douglas Park, Hendricks said. The equipment had been at Leonard Park before that park was renovated, she said.
“It was a hand-me-down,” Hendricks said. “And it was not accessible for anyone with special needs … no child that was in a wheelchair or parent could even access that playground. So that was a problem to me too.”
Phase one of the project raised about $46,000 to replace the park’s old playground.
A playground was purchased by Valley Creek Church after an anonymous donor requested their donation be used to purchase a playground for the park, according to Hendricks. That playground, she said, was about $20,000 and is in addition to the $46,000 raised.
A second playground structure was just purchased with the monies raised from phase one, Hendricks said.
Members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved the placement of the new playground equipment Tuesday, March 16. Mayor Pro Tem Tommy Moore was absent and Ward 3 councilman Michael Hill phoned in to the meeting.
Installation of the new equipment is slated for April and May.
Now, money is being raised for phase two of the project. That phase, which entails raising about $188,000, consists of a splash pad and a light fitness area, said Hendricks, who also serves on the Gainesville Independent School District’s board of trustees.
“If we can’t raise money for that fitness area we’re OK,” Hendricks said. “We know a lot of people are really focused on that splash pad.”
The goal is to have all needed money raised for phase two by this summer, she said, adding that 5% has been raised for phase two so far.
“We’re hoping to get this thing in by September, if possible,” Hendricks said.
The B.P. Douglas Park Project committee, which represents community members from all over, has been working with city officials on the project.
Hendricks, a mother of a 9-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, said she’s at the park “for all sorts of things.”
B.P. Douglas Park is where the annual Juneteenth celebration takes place and where the Gainesville Police Association hosts its annual Fourth of July cookout.
Phase three, the B.P. Douglas Legacy Memorial, will feature a granite plaque that tells the history of the park’s namesake. Bricks that can be engraved to honor anyone will be placed at the base, organizers said. Legacy bricks are being sold for $100.
Legacy brick order forms can be found at First United Bank at 101 E. Broadway St. or by contacting project organizers at bpdouglasparkproject@gmail.com or via Facebook @bpdouglasparkproject, according to a press release from project organizers. Those interested in donating time, materials or money can also reach organizers at that email, Hendricks said.
Hendricks said there currently isn’t a deadline for the brick fundraiser. However, the committee hopes to have the entire project complete by the end of the year.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, things have been going well for the park’s fundraising. Hendricks said fundraising really kicked off in November and she hopes people continue to give as “every dollar counts.”
“Fingers crossed we really get it going,” Hendricks said. “And honestly, I really hope this spurs more park and recreation projects around the city. I think a couple more of our parks could definitely use updates, as well.”
