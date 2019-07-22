Travelers looking to grab a quick bite from one of the fast-food joints at U.S. 82 and I-35 won’t be allowed to pull over on the I-35 service road next door, city council members recently decided.
By a unanimous vote, the Gainesville City Council passed an ordinance designating the northbound lanes in the 1700 and 1800 blocks of the service road, including the turn lanes, as no-parking zones. All members were present for the July 16 vote.
The designation had been recommended by the Gainesville Police Department. City Manager Barry Sullivan told council members police had recently noticed vehicles parking on the service road, tying up traffic in the area.
“This is over near the Chick-fil-a, Panda Express, Whataburger,” Sullivan said. “Some large big-rigs are parking right on the access road and then getting out, trying to go get something, then jumping back in the truck and pulling back out. And it does cause major traffic issues, making it hard for people to get in and out over there and see around the corners.”
Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Monday, July 22, that his department has received complaints about people parking on the service road and he’s personally seen it happen twice.
Sullivan said even though the service road is operated by the state of Texas, “it’s up to the city to make it a no-parking area.”
A summary of the ordinance shows it’s designed to protect the safety of both drivers and pedestrians in the area.
Sullivan said the Texas Department of Transportation will put up the necessary no-parking signs. City police will enforce the ordinance, which stipulates violators could face a fine of up to $500.
The ordinance went into effect immediately upon passage, per another unanimous vote by city council to suspend rules requiring three readings of new ordinances.
