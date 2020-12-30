LOGO community news in brief

The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department will kick off the 2021 community sports season in February. Thirteen different leagues are planned initially and the department hopes to incorporate more throughout the year

Leagues for 2021 are as follows:

Winter 2: February-March

1. Men’s slowpitch

Spring season: March-April

1. Men’s slowpitch

2. Adult co-ed kickball

3. Men’s flag football

May: Pool season

Summer 1 and 2: June-August

1. Men’s slowpitch

2. Adult co-ed kickball

3. Men’s flag football

4. High school sand volleyball

5. Adult co-ed sand volleyball

Fall league: September-October

1. High school fastpitch

2. Men’s slowpitch

3. Adult co-ed kickball

Winter 1: October-November

1. Men’s slowpitch

Interested in signing up? You may join a team or start your own team. For more information about upcoming leagues, visit the department's website at www.quickscores.com/gainesville or email skramer@cogtx.org or pmccage@cogtx.org.

