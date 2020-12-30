The Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department will kick off the 2021 community sports season in February. Thirteen different leagues are planned initially and the department hopes to incorporate more throughout the year
Leagues for 2021 are as follows:
Winter 2: February-March
1. Men’s slowpitch
Spring season: March-April
1. Men’s slowpitch
2. Adult co-ed kickball
3. Men’s flag football
May: Pool season
Summer 1 and 2: June-August
1. Men’s slowpitch
2. Adult co-ed kickball
3. Men’s flag football
4. High school sand volleyball
5. Adult co-ed sand volleyball
Fall league: September-October
1. High school fastpitch
2. Men’s slowpitch
3. Adult co-ed kickball
Winter 1: October-November
1. Men’s slowpitch
Interested in signing up? You may join a team or start your own team. For more information about upcoming leagues, visit the department's website at www.quickscores.com/gainesville or email skramer@cogtx.org or pmccage@cogtx.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.