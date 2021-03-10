The passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill today means some Cooke County residents could soon be on the receiving end of yet another stimulus check or perhaps even some tax relief with an extended child tax credit.
The American Rescue Plan, a more than 600-page bill passed 220-211 by the U.S. House Wednesday afternoon, March 10, is supposed to offset the economic challenges people are facing from the coronavirus pandemic, officials say. The bill, slated to be signed into law Friday, March 12, by President Joseph “Joe” Biden, will provide families with a combined income of less than $150,000 with $1,400 stimulus funds per family member. Taxpayers filing as single or head of household will benefit if they make less than $75,000. The payments phase out as income goes up.
Another key item in the bill is an extended child tax credit which goes up to $3,600 per child and allows families to start getting the credit as payments throughout the year instead of as a lump-sum credit at tax time.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said he’s in favor of the stimulus package.
“This provides relief for individuals and families and directly addresses funds for children as well as addressing the longstanding areas of financial inequities in the minority communities, including Native Americans,” Angus said after the vote. “The package also gives targeted relief to small businesses. I am disappointed that they removed the minimum wage language that would have given relief and long-term stability to some of our most vulnerable people.”
Last month, the U.S. Senate parliamentarian ruled against including minimum wage in the relief bill. The hope for some lawmakers was to increase federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said he’s “extremely concerned” about the size and scope of the bill.
“I think far too much money is going to the unrelated liberal wish list and I am disappointed that a bipartisan bill could not be worked out as the Republicans were able to do the previous two times,” McNamara said. “With that said, many of our friends, family and neighbors are still suffering and need the good parts that this legislation has to offer including the increased child tax credit. Americans are taxed enough and tax relief is good for Americans and our economy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.