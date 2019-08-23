“I have read over 16,000 pages from people processing their life experience to work with court assignments, efforts to gain their children from protective services, and other system requirements,” Phil Larson said as he described his experience of working with the challenges of addiction in Cooke County.
Larson is the director of SOLUM Community Transformation Initiative. He is also serves as pastor of Hope Connection Church in Gainesville and president of the Cooke County Ministerial Alliance.
“Alcohol has impacted these people’s lives 100%,” Larson said of addiction’s impact upon Cooke County. “Alcoholism is rampant here and it impacts people’s lives at all levels of economic situation.”
Meth has the next greatest impact, in Larson’s view, and opioids are “gaining ground.”
A previous report in the Register noted that opioid use in the area is below average for Texas and the nation. But Larson believes opioid use continues to increase because prescription forms are “easy to obtain, relatively cheap and many insurance plans cover them.”
Larson pointed out that meth is experiential while opioids originally prescribed to help patients with pain can mask depression and lead to death.
An article published by the Mayo Clinic in February 2018 also links prescribed opioid use to later addiction.
“Researchers have found that taking opioid medication for more than a few days increases your risk of long-term use, which increases your risk of addiction,” the Mayo Clinic noted.
One’s addiction, according to the Mayo Clinic, can hinge on the length of time one is prescribed opioids as well as one’s family history and the other usual contributors to addiction. One of the potential contributors includes legal problems such as charges for driving under the influence.
Those interested in learning about coping through life skills and parenting training through Larson’s church and other community resources can call Hope Connection at 940-580-4887.
