MIKE EADS
Editor
Dan Patrick brought his reelection campaign to Gainesville Tuesday, urging local Republicans to not to get complacent.
The Lieutenant Governor of Texas, who is seeking his third term, appeared at the Safran Seats plant on U.S. 82 as part of his rural bus tour of the state. He told the assembled crowd of workers and party supporters to get out there and work.
“Fifty percent of the votes are in rural Texas, 50% of the votes are in blue Texas,” Patrick told them. “And blue Texas is about 20 counties. Red Texas is about 232, 234 (counties). So it takes our 230-plus counties to equal their 20 counties, mainly because they’re fortified with Dallas, Harris and Travis County. Again, that’s about 50% of the vote. So, I believe that we will do very well in rural Texas.
“… But here’s the key. We have to have a massive turnout. That’s alright. We have to have a massive turnout and we have to have a 70-30 or higher win margin.”
Patrick also laid out some of what’s at stake for Republicans, including those in attendance — State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster), Cooke County Judge Steve Starnes and Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore.
“Do we want Beto (O’Rourke), who wants to take your guns, kill the oil and gas industry and pull our security off the border so that it’s even worse? Of course not. Those are not rural Texas values,” Patrick said. “… I’ve gone to a lot of rural counties where turnout has not been as big as it could be. And you know, they’ve said, ‘Hey, we need to get the vote out.”
The lieutenant governor outlined his priorities for a third term, including adding mandatory sentencing for use of a firearm in a crime and expansion of the state’s natural gas production as a hedge against reliance on wind power. He is also strongly opposed to going back on the national electrical grid.
“Heck no, I don’t want anything to do with the federal government being in charge of our grid. We have a grid for a reason. We don’t need to be hooked to them,” Patrick said. “And let me tell you what, they’re gonna be in super big trouble with the woke, left, anti-fossil fuel (crowd) and the direction that they’re going. I mean, Bernie Sanders last week wouldn’t even allow a bill to come to the floor about a pipeline. These people have no clue of how they’re gonna destroy our economy and drive up prices for every citizen through their green New Deal.
“Renewables are fine as a bonus, to help clean the air and to reduce prices. But when I turn the light switch on, I don’t wanna be a third world country … we cannot be a strong economy if we can’t turn the lights on.”
Patrick also touted what he considers to be a strong labor market in Texas than in past years.
“We (have) seen through the biggest expansion of career paths than ever before in Texas. And look, not every kid needs a four-year degree, a BS degree in BS. And they’re not qualified for a job. We need to train people for a job, whether it’s a four-year degree, two-year degree of work, certificate or military. We want every child (to have) the opportunity to get a degree, but we wanna be sure each one has a pathway to follow their dreams and we should not dictate their dreams for them.”
