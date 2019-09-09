Hide your things, lock your car and take your keys, law enforcement officials say. It might save your car from being broken into.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to Neu Ranch House, 1825 East U.S. 82, after someone reported a woman was attempting to enter a vehicle parked in the parking lot, Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said.
The woman, who police identified as 43-year-old Gainesville resident Tara Michelle Longbine, was found in the area after she attempted to break into multiple vehicles in the parking lot, McClinton said.
McClinton said nothing had been taken from any of the vehicles, but Longbine was found to possess drug paraphernalia and was subsequently arrested on that charge.
The police report did not specify if any of the vehicles were locked or unsecured, according to McClinton.
Police said vehicle burglary is a crime of opportunity and asks everyone to remember to hide items of value, lock vehicles and take car keys with them.
Longbine was released from the Cooke County Jail on Monday, Sept. 9, after she paid a fine, jail records show.
