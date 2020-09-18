The board of directors of PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to 20 area organizations in the electric co-op’s service area, according to a press release.
PECF distributes funds from Operation Round-Up, a donation program where co-op members’ monthly bills are used to assist members in the PenTex service area.service area.
For more information about the rural electric co-op and the charitable foundation, visit pentex.com.
A total of $66,000 was distributed to the following organizations. They exemplify the foundation’s mission statement, which describes its support of “individuals and organizations for public safety, health needs, self-sufficiency, basic human needs and cultural environment.”
ABBA Women's Center Inc.
Abigail's Arms Cooke County Crisis Center
Blue Mound Fitness Park
Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County
Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department
CASA of North Texas Inc.
Child Advocates-CASA of Red River
Cooke County Fair Association Inc.
Cooke County Retired School Personnel
Cooke County VIPS Special Olympics Team
Delivering and Servicing the Homebound (DASH)
Montague County Child Welfare Board
Muenster Volunteer Fire Department
Museum of the Stonewall Saloon
Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter
Red River Battalion
Saint Jo Riding Club Inc.
Stanford House Senior Center
Texas Ramp Project
Volunteers In Service To Others (VISTO)
