The board of directors of PenTex Energy Charitable Foundation recently awarded grants to 20 area organizations in the electric co-op’s service area, according to a press release.

PECF distributes funds from Operation Round-Up, a donation program where co-op members’ monthly bills are used to assist members in the PenTex service area.service area.

For more information about the rural electric co-op and the charitable foundation, visit pentex.com.

A total of $66,000 was distributed to the following organizations. They exemplify the foundation’s mission statement, which describes its support of “individuals and organizations for public safety, health needs, self-sufficiency, basic human needs and cultural environment.”

ABBA Women's Center Inc.

Abigail's Arms Cooke County Crisis Center

Blue Mound Fitness Park

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County

Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department

CASA of North Texas Inc.

Child Advocates-CASA of Red River

Cooke County Fair Association Inc.

Cooke County Retired School Personnel

Cooke County VIPS Special Olympics Team

Delivering and Servicing the Homebound (DASH)

Montague County Child Welfare Board

Muenster Volunteer Fire Department

Museum of the Stonewall Saloon

Nocona Lucky Paws Animal Shelter

Red River Battalion

Saint Jo Riding Club Inc.

Stanford House Senior Center

Texas Ramp Project

Volunteers In Service To Others (VISTO)

Tags

Recommended for you