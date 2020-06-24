PenTex scholarship winner named

An Era High School senior won PenTex Energy’s Government-In-Action contest and a $2,000 scholarship, the energy cooperative announced this week.
Rachel Weber, daughter of Joe and Betti Jo Weber of Era, would normally have been awarded a trip to Washington, D.C., and $500 in cash as winner. The trip was to take place this month with about 150 teens from electric cooperatives in Texas and hundreds more from around the nation. However, restrictions surrounding the coronavirus forced the trip’s cancellation and PenTex awarded the scholarship instead.
This is the 30th year PenTex Energy has sponsored the youth tour contest, open to juniors and seniors whose households are PenTex Energy customers.
The idea to send students to Washington DC came from President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Texan who advocated for rural electrification and youth development.
PenTex Energy representatives look forward to next year when the cooperative expects to be able to resume normal youth trip plans.
