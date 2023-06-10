A new council member will be joining the Gainesville City Council.
Martin Phillips, the representative for Ward 5, is stepping down, it was announced at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“I just accepted a job that is going to require much more of my time than it has in the past,” said Phillips. “Because of everything that’s going on with the city and for the city, I just felt like I need to let somebody get into that position that can dedicate the time to it that it needs to have right now, and unfortunately I just can’t do that. Right now, I wouldn’t be able to be the councilman that I want to be with everything else that I’ve got going on, for myself and my family.”
Phillips has served on the council for a little over two years.
“I’m not done with Gainesville … I’m still going to be contributing, but I’m just going to step back for the betterment of the council and for the betterment of my family.”
I know are going to happen in the next couple of years,” said Phillips. “It’s an exciting time to be serving on the council and working on all those things that people might not see the benefit of yet, but they are definitely going to, and so I’ve loved being a part of that … There’s a lot going on, and it requires a lot more time than most anyone would know.”
Phillips, however, intends to stay involved in Gainesville, and he would consider serving on the council again when the timing is better.
“I would love to serve on the council again. I’m planning on retiring in a few years … and you don’t know, I might be on the council again someday. I love doing that work and I love the advancements that are going on, so we’ll see.”
According to City Secretary Diana Alcala, a replacement will be appointed by the council at the next meeting on June 20 and the following meeting someone will be sworn in, probably July 18. The council is expected to cancel the meeting on the first Tuesday of July due to it aligning with Independence Day.
