A reading rainbow

Staff at the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St., created a rainbow of hearts this week, drawing on inspiration from neighborhoods across the country who are creating rainbows in the windows, driveways and yards of schools, businesses and homes.

 Courtesy photo

Staff at the Cooke County Library, 200 S. Weaver St., created a rainbow of hearts this week, drawing on inspiration from neighborhoods across the country who are creating rainbows in the windows, driveways and yards of schools, businesses and homes. Families can participate in rainbow scavenger hunts around their neighborhood in the safety of their own cars during the COVID-19 pandemic. Library staff are now encouraging local residents and businesses to create their own rainbow displays in the upcoming weeks. The library’s Children’s Class Coordinator Kimberly Reiter also has a rain-themed children’s class planned for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, to take place via live video feed on the Cooke County Library’s Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you