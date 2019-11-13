The Gainesville Police Department received a visit from Santa this weekend in appreciation for the officers’ service. Santa’s alter ego, Thomas McDonald, president of the Sadler Community Center, said the jolly old elf brought cookies and candy canes to GPD officers and their families Saturday, Nov. 9, and had a few pictures with them. “We hope that this will be an annual event which will spur others in our communities to stand up in support of them as well,” McDonald said. Pictured from left are Sgt. Jeff Serna, officer Randy Jones, Cpl. Mario Orduna, Santa, dispatchers Heather Neighbors and Laura Polmateer and officer Shane Greer.
