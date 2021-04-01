Abigail’s Arms Cooke County Family Crisis Center recently announced it’s providing some of its services out of a new second location at 201 Harvey St. The organization’s emergency shelter remains where it’s been for about seven years but nonresidential adult and child services have been operating out of the former church on Harvey Street since Jan. 1, according to a March 25 press release. Other assistance is offered out of both locations and the 24-hour emergency hotline continues to be 940-665-2873.
PHOTO: Abigail's Arms opens 2nd location
