Three-year-old Tommy, pictured with Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter employee Ariel Easlon, is one of many animals at the facility looking for a place to call home. Noah’s Ark, 1205 N. Weaver St., is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the Clear the Shelter campaign. Anyone interested in adopting a four-legged friend is asked to call ahead at 940-665-9800 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed Thursdays and Sundays.