Three-year-old Tommy, pictured with Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter employee Ariel Easlon, is one of many animals at the facility looking for a place to call home. Noah’s Ark, 1205 N. Weaver St., is waiving all adoption fees through Saturday, Aug. 29, as part of the Clear the Shelter campaign. Anyone interested in adopting a four-legged friend is asked to call ahead at 940-665-9800 to schedule an appointment. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed Thursdays and Sundays.
featured
PHOTO: Adoption push underway
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral services for Zoe Ann Bell, 72, of Muenster, are set for 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Muenster with the Rev. Ralph Gourley officiating and Chris Watson assisting. Burial will follow in the Tumblin B Cemetery under the direction of the Geo. J. Carroll …
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATED: CCSO: Man charged with killing brother
- High-speed chase ends in biker’s arrest
- Southbound I-35 closed for cleanup
- BREAKING: Commissioners vote to leave Confederate monument in place
- County judge to hold off on lifting mask mandate
- Growth denied: City council rejects business’s 2nd rezone request for bigger space
- Police blotter through July 23, 2020
- BREAKING: Depot Day festival canceled
- Monumental decision: County commissioners vote to leave Confederate statue where it stands
- Hornets perform well in only scrimmage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.