Cooke County United Way Executive Director Stephanie Melchert, left, and staff member Nadine Creswell stand with the CCUW fundraising campaign thermometer after it was updated to show the campaign has reached 96% of CCUW’s $400,000 goal this season. The final tally will be announced at CCUW’s Celebration Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 7, and tickets for that are available at www.cookeuw.org/celebrate.