Anytime is time to rhyme

Sixth graders Sadie Larraga, Abrazalynn Peterson and Mia Rodriguez pass the time while waiting for the cue that “Seussical the Musical” would begin Wednesday evening at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School in Gainesville.

 Sarah Einselen/GDR

Sixth graders Sadie Larraga, Abrazalynn Peterson and Mia Rodriguez pass the time while waiting for the cue that “Seussical the Musical” would begin Wednesday evening at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School in Gainesville.

Tags

Recommended for you