A worker with Dallas-based Square Haus LLC cuts wood Monday, Jan. 25, at what's soon to be a Taco Bueno in the former Arby's building at 501 W. California St. Luis Barraza, owner of the construction group, said Wednesday, Jan. 27, that the fast-food establishment could be open and serving customers by Feb. 15. Signage, he said, is expected to go up this week.
PHOTO: Aviso bueno
