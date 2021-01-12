Bank donates toward improvements at B.P. Douglas Park

Leticia Hendricks, left, Kameron Klement, James Hughes, Barry Sullivan and Eric Holquin pose with a representation of First United Bank's donation toward improvements at B.P. Douglas Park.

First United Bank recently donated $25,000 to improve B.P. Douglas Park on Gainesville's northwest side. Community Parks of Gainesville Texas Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on improving parks in Gainesville, is collecting donations to improve the park. The group is planning on donating a playground and splash pad to the city.

