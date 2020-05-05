Bee in the bonnet

Four-year-old Molly Godi of Denton recently took this photo of a bee mingling with a bluebonnet south of Gainesville off Farm-to-Market Road 372. Molly has extended family in Cooke County.

 Courtesy photo

