Bee participants excel

Winners in Gainesville Independent School District's third annual Spanish spelling bee on March 23 were recently recognized. From left, Daniel Zuniga Carranza, eighth grade, received second place; Miguel Salas, sixth grade, won first place and is eligible for the National Spanish Spelling Bee in July; and Jasmine Ponce, seventh grade, won third place. Standing with them is GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.

 COURTESY PHOTO

