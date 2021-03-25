Winners in Gainesville Independent School District's third annual Spanish spelling bee on March 23 were recently recognized. From left, Daniel Zuniga Carranza, eighth grade, received second place; Miguel Salas, sixth grade, won first place and is eligible for the National Spanish Spelling Bee in July; and Jasmine Ponce, seventh grade, won third place. Standing with them is GISD Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.
featured
PHOTO: Bee participants excel
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- City council agrees to purchase $400K monument for Leonard Park
- Breaking: GISD board votes to rename Lee Intermediate
- Park push: Residents moving forward with renovation of B.P. Douglas play equipment
- Lindsay pulls off improbable 11-10 victory with big comeback in eighth inning
- School board to discuss Robert E. Lee Intermediate name change
- Struggling to keep pace: Vaccination rates lag for older adults in rural Texas counties
- GISD to determine costs for renaming Lee Intermediate
- Anyone now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine through Chickasaw Nation
- DPS investigates deadly weekend crash
- Hornets finish Muenster tournament on high note
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.