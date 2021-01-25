The Thursday, Jan. 21, blood drive at the Gainesville Civic Center benefiting Carter BloodCare was a huge success, according to event coordinator Tamara Grimes-Sieger. During the drive, 34 units of plasma and 57 units of blood were collected. The next drive is slated from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 3 on the civic center's south parking lot. The drive will be for plasma only, Grimes-Sieger said. Plasma donors may donate every 14 days.