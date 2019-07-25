Carter BloodCare nurse Virginia De La Garza, left, draws blood from North Texas Medical Center rehab tech Tami Thomas during NTMC’s blood drive Thursday, July 25. The drive had 21 donors, meeting its goal of 20, and drew 18 pints of blood.
Carter BloodCare is appealing to people to consider donating soon as it faces what spokeswoman Linda Goelzer calls an unprecedented and worrying summer shortage. The supply as of Thursday was down to less than a day’s worth, Goelzer confirmed.
The next Carter drive in the area will be 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway, in the west parking lot. Donors will receive a patriotic shirt. For more information on that drive, call Sharon Dill at 940-665-4347.
