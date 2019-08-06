Gainesville resident Tammy Gregory, left, and teammates DeeDee Holloway of Denison, Robin Ravert formerly of Gainesville and Michelle Hilton of Gainesville recently won first place in their division in this year’s Greater Texoma American Pool Players Association competition held in Lindsay. The team, named Texas Cueties, heads to Las Vegas today, Wednesday, Aug. 7, to compete in the American Pool Players Association world championships. A men’s team including Gainesville residents Mark Gregory and Donny Gray also won first place in the master’s league and will also compete in Las Vegas this weekend. Mark and Tammy Gregory advanced to the world championships as a doubles team, as well.
