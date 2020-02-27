Jose Sanchez with Dallas-based CBC Co. moves steel Thursday afternoon, Feb. 27, to construct Valley Creek Church at 201 Culberson St. The church’s remodel of an old building is valued at $1.3 million, according to city records. The 21,977-square-foot facility is expected to open sometime this year.
