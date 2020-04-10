PHOTO: Bunny want an egg?

Temple Baptist Church volunteer Missy Lewis has some fun handing out bags stuffed with easter eggs alongside the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 9, at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. The church, at 1811 E. California St., donated 7,000 toy and candy-filled Easter eggs to the elementary school to pass out to children 18 and under. Another 3,000 eggs were donated to the school from Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W. California St.

 Courtesy photo

Temple Baptist Church volunteer Missy Lewis has some fun handing out bags stuffed with easter eggs alongside the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 9, at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. The church, at 1811 E. California St., donated 7,000 toy and candy-filled Easter eggs to the elementary school to pass out to children 18 and under. Another 3,000 eggs were donated to the school from Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W. California St.

Tags

Recommended for you