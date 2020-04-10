Temple Baptist Church volunteer Missy Lewis has some fun handing out bags stuffed with easter eggs alongside the Easter Bunny on Thursday, April 9, at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive. The church, at 1811 E. California St., donated 7,000 toy and candy-filled Easter eggs to the elementary school to pass out to children 18 and under. Another 3,000 eggs were donated to the school from Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W. California St.
PHOTO: Bunny want an egg?
Jean Howell (Stewart) Tutt, 91, of Gainesville entered the Kingdom of Heaven on April 6, 2020. Jean was born on Sept. 10, 1928, to James Quilbert Stewart, Sr. and Vera Ellen (Howell) Stewart in Dodd City, Texas. The Stewarts ran a boarding house in Dodd City for many years serving railroad w…
