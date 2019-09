Members of the 2019 Callisburg Homecoming Court were recently selected. From left are class princesses, freshman Abby Pollard, sophomore Mikayla Cain and junior Maci Johnson; and queen candidates, seniors Trinity Holman, Mollie Lucas, Ashlyn Pharr and Samantha Castillo. The Wildcats play Henrietta at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at home.