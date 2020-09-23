Callisburg reschedules homecoming

 Courtesy photo

Callisburg Homecoming Court 2020 includes, from left, freshman Madalyn Garza, sophomore Liberty Kirk, junior Logan Noller and senior queen candidates Jessie Smith, Emma Sledge, Angelina Renteria and Libby Wells. Homecoming festivities will take place during halftime of the Thursday, Oct. 1, football game between the Callisburg Wildcats and the Chico Panthers. The homecoming game was rescheduled from Friday, Sept. 25, and tickets that were already sold for the game will be honored Oct. 1, according to Charlotte Strahan. If Chico cannot play next week, the school will host a community pep rally at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 which will include homecoming activities, she said.

