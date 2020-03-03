Members of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at Workforce Solutions Texoma’s new offices at 1311 N. Grand Ave., suite 200. The workforce agency has been in Gainesville for 50 years and moved to the new location in August 2019.
PHOTO: Celebrating new digs
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Nella Dean Call, 93, longtime resident of Gainesville, most recently of Montague, are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at New Resthaven Cemetery with Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 PM on Wednesday,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Lady Hornets put an end to 116-game winning streak, beat Martin’s Mill to advance to state tourney
- Morris gets chamber’s highest award: Past CEO, current board chairman at First State Bank recognized for lifetime achievements
- Man awaits transfer for child sex sentence
- Changes a-comin’ to I-35: Residents mull proposed upgrades near Valley View
- Born on Leap Day, these locals have birthdays once in 4 years
- Sheriff: 2 men jailed on drug charges
- All of the Register's 2020 primary election voting resources
- BREAKING: Early voting results
- TAKING SHAPE: Concrete to be poured for animal shelter's new surgical center
- BREAKING: Sappington wins sheriff's race
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.