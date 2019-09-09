Deelores Cooper poses alongside a 1930s Ford for a women’s suffrage-themed photo during an event hosted Saturday night by the League of Women Voters of Cooke County. The league showed the film “Iron Jawed Angels” and offered help registering to vote during the public event Sept. 7 commemorating the 100th anniversary of the movement to give women the right to vote. About 70 people attended, league President Alice Gruber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.