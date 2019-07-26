Robin Hood, right, played by Charlie Neelley and a townsperson played by Yanna Galano rehearse for Butterfield Stage Players’ youth production, “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” which opened Friday, July 26. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and on Aug. 2-3, as well as at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28, and Aug. 3-4. The community theater is at 201 S. Denton St. in Gainesville.
