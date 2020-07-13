A Confederate monument at Leonard Park, 1000 W. California St., is the topic of the Gainesville City Council’s specially called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 14. It’s the only action item on the city council’s meeting agenda. Council meets at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
featured
PHOTO: City council to discuss statue
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral services for Tracy Keith Stephens, 61, of Gainesville, are set for 10:00 AM Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home located at 602 S. Lindsay St. in Gainesville. His brother Ronnie Stephens will be officiating. A family visitation will follow the funeral s…
Most Popular
Articles
- Family mourns in wake of coronavirus
- BREAKING: 2nd death reported linked to coronavirus
- Schools react to fall reopening guidelines
- BREAKING: County judge issues order about outdoor gatherings
- 2nd protest gathers: Activists to take next week off, organizer says
- Coming home: Army vet who lost leg to get keys to new digs
- Cities follow county’s lead for outdoor gatherings
- Robbery reported over the weekend
- BREAKING: Sheriff's office hit by cyberattack
- BREAKING: More coronavirus positives at Gainesville State School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.