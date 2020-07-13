City council to discuss statue

A Confederate monument at Leonard Park, 1000 W. California St., is the topic of the Gainesville City Council’s specially called meeting at 6:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, July 14. It’s the only action item on the city council’s meeting agenda. Council meets at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/GDR

