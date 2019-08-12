Cosme Villa, in front, and Edward Hernandez prepare for the new sidewalk to be poured along the east side of the new Gainesville Fire-Rescue Station No. 3 at 308 Culberson St. Brickwork along most of the building had been finished last week, a foreman on site said, and Schmoldt Construction crews are working this week on concrete sidewalks to the building’s entrances for foot traffic. The new fire station replaces the current No. 3 on East Pecan Street and is expected to open later this year.