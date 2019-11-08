PHOTO: Could you say no to this?

Araylie Hardie, 7, talks up the scrunchies for sale at her American Heritage Girls troop’s table at the Arts and Crafts Sell-O-Rama on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Gainesville Civic Center. Araylie, of Woodbine, and her mother Tammy Hardy were overseeing the table for troop TX1618 chartered at New Life Bible Church. The Sell-O-Rama continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 9, at the civic center at 311 S. Weaver St. Proceeds support the Cooke County Fair Association.