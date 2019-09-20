Crowned at GHS

Gainesville High School students crowned Micah Martinez, left, and Alexis Henry the school’s homecoming king and queen during halftime at the Friday, Sept. 13 home football game against River Oaks Castleberry.

 Courtesy photo

