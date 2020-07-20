Cruise-in drives curiosity

Alfredo Rios of Gainesville looks at the motor on Terry Lewis’s 1985 Chevrolet Silverado during an informal cruise-in Friday evening, July 17, near Sonic, 1307 N. Grand Ave. Lewis, of Ardmore, said he’d had the pickup with an LS engine swap for almost a year.

 Sarah Einselen/GDR

