Cruisin’ through Gainesville

Participants in the Denton-based Open Texas 2020 Cruise drive east on Moss Street after a lunch stop Saturday, May 9, in downtown Gainesville. Dan Shea, a 1971 graduate of Gainesville High School who now lives in Denton, organized the cruise. A total of 77 vehicles turned out for the route from Denton through Sanger, Forestburg, Gainesville, Tioga, Pilot Point and Aubrey. Proceeds of $1,000 were donated to the Denton State School on Monday, May 11, according to Shea.

 Sarah Einselen/GDR

