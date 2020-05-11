Participants in the Denton-based Open Texas 2020 Cruise drive east on Moss Street after a lunch stop Saturday, May 9, in downtown Gainesville. Dan Shea, a 1971 graduate of Gainesville High School who now lives in Denton, organized the cruise. A total of 77 vehicles turned out for the route from Denton through Sanger, Forestburg, Gainesville, Tioga, Pilot Point and Aubrey. Proceeds of $1,000 were donated to the Denton State School on Monday, May 11, according to Shea.
PHOTO: Cruisin’ through Gainesville
Obituaries
Mr. Alan Perrin, of Lake Kiowa, finished his race and went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gainesville at a date later to be determined. Once the date is set, all who knew and loved Alan are welcome to a…
