Senior airman Alfred Hicks with the National Guard carries a box of foodstuffs to a trunk with an assist from tech sergeant Justin Herrera, holding the trunk lid open. Members of the National Guard worked Friday morning, June 13, in tandem with Volunteers In Service To Others and the Tarrant Area Food Bank to run a mobile food pantry in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway. VISTO Executive Director Bekki Harris said 221 vehicles visited the drive-up pantry. A total of 18,500 pounds of food was distributed to 458 families, representing 1,420 people. Harris said anyone in need may call VISTO at 940-668-6403 for information or to set up a time to pick up food via curbside assistance at the food pantry’s Southland Drive location.