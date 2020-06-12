Members of the National Guard worked Friday morning, June 13, in tandem with Volunteers In Service To Others and the Tarrant Area Food Bank to run a mobile food pantry in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 308 E. Broadway. VISTO Executive Director Bekki Harris said 221 vehicles visited the drive-up pantry. A total of 18,500 pounds of food was distributed to 458 families, representing 1,420 people. Harris said anyone in need may call VISTO at 940-668-6403 for information or to set up a time to pick up food via curbside assistance at the food pantry’s Southland Drive location.
PHOTO: Doling it out
