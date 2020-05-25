Michelle Mitcheltree bends to pick up branches from a tree in her yard Saturday, May 23, along Farm-to-Market Road 2071 just south of Anthony Street in Gainesville. In the background, line workers were repairing one of numerous power outages reported throughout town and around Cooke County.
A storm late Friday night, May 22, downed trees, damaged property and knocked out power to thousands in the region. A National Weather Service damage survey confirmed a “downburst wind event” along a 12-mile path from about 2 miles east of downtown Gainesville to just east of Whitesboro. Winds were estimated to have peaked at about 80 mph.
Readers posted more photos of area damage on Facebook:
