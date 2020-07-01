Dunking the ball... sort of

Children play ball in the pool Wednesday, July 1, at Leonard Park Aquatic Center, 1000 W. California St. It was 93 degrees at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city is under a heat advisory through Thursday evening, July 2.

 Megan Gray-Hatfield/GDR

