Common Threads Quilt Guild member Marcia Thompson, left, of Pottsboro, discusses hand quilting with Mary Lou Dankesreiter of Pilot Point as both admire a quilt by Gainesville resident Dawn Porter, seen in the background. The quilt was one of more than 100 on display Friday, July 26, at the biennial quilt show hosted by the Gainesville-based quilting club. The show continues 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, July 27, at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.