Sandy Geyer of Gainesville portrays Aunt Ruth in “Marvin’s Room,” currently showing at Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. The show wraps up this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under.
Ray David Robison of Gainesville passed from his earthen vessel February 19, 2020. He was born October 9, 1938 in Bulcher,Texas to Willis and Ruth Ramsey Robison. Ray spent many years at National Supply and Weber Aircraft. He is survived by many cousins and was predeceased by his parents. Se…
