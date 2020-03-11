Family drama

Sandy Geyer of Gainesville portrays Aunt Ruth in “Marvin’s Room,” currently showing at Butterfield Stage, 201 S. Denton St. The show wraps up this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Tickets are $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under.

 Photo courtesy Tony Avila

