Callisburg FFA member Zoe Green, front in the blue shirt, guides her hog around the show ring Friday, Jan. 10, during the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show market hog competition. The livestock show wraps up today, Saturday, Jan. 11, with the Abilities United show at 10 a.m. and the premium sale at 1 p.m. at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. The shows are free and open to the public.