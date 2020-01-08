Cooke County’s first baby of the decade, Delilah Rae Sheffield, was born at 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville, the hospital announced Tuesday. She is the firstborn of Anna Sheffield of Cooke County and Kody Gonzalez, both of whom work at WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 20 inches long, and arrived well before her Jan. 17 due date. Dr. Zaira Jorai-Khan of Cooke County Medical Center was the delivering physician. Sheffield and Gonzalez received a basket of gifts from the hospital and auxiliary.